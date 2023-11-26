The final on Rai 1, with the two young revelations from the first edition of The Voice Kids

Editorial board

The highly anticipated finale of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023initially scheduled for Rai 2, has undergone a change in schedule: it will instead be broadcast live on Rai 1. A last minute change which will therefore have repercussions both on Francesca Fialdini’s programme, Da Noi… a Ruota Libera, and on Sunday In, which for the occasion ends first. The 21st edition of the singing competition will be held in Nice setting and will see the participation of young musical talents coming from all over Europe, ranging in age between 9 and 14 years.

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023: the hosts — The management of the event is entrusted to Mario Acampa, flanked in the studio by a varied group of guests. Among them the singer and content creator stand out Eva Stellaand the 93-year-old “grandma influencer.” Licia Fertz, recently included by the BBC among the 100 women of the year. Also contributing to the lively atmosphere, directly from the Rai 2 series Il Collegio, will be the professor Andrea Maggi and the students Anita Pia Costanzo and Enrico Di Clemente. The guest lineup also includes two illustrious personalities from the world of dance: Nicoletta Manniprima ballerina of the Teatro alla Scala Ballet since 2014, recently proclaimed étoile of the company, and the dancer Mattia Zenzola. See also F1 | Haas disappointment: the new package doesn't work for now

the song competing for Italy — The Italian representatives will be Melissa Agliottonecoming from Civitanova Marche (Macerata), and of Ranya Moufidioriginally from Ciserano (Bergamo), two very young talents who achieved visibility in the first edition of The Voice Kids. With their song A just worldthe two artists hope to bring their message of hope and inclusion. The song was composed by Marco Iardella and edited under the artistic direction of Franco Fasano. The musical work, distributed by Edizioni Fuchsia, Insani Logoritmi and Universal Music Italy, marks the beginning of a collaboration between Rai Kids and Virgin Music LAS / Universal Music Italy, responsible for the production.

Junior Eurovision 2023: how to support Italy — To support the two Italian singers, you can vote for free on the website www.jesc.tv from 8.00pm today until 4.00pm tomorrow. A second voting window will then be opened immediately after the performances of all participants. The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023, with the slogan “Heroes”, will see the participation of different countries, including Albania, Armenia, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Ireland, North Macedonia, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Spain and Ukraine. The event promises high-level competition, with young talents from different nations performing on stage to win the title. See also Sampdoria-Sassuolo, the live match from Ferraris

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023: how to follow the live broadcast — The twenty-first edition of the event will be broadcast live from Rai Kids from the Rai studios in Turin. The appointment is set for the afternoon of Sunday 26 November at 3.50pm on Rai 1 streaming on demand on RaiPlay.