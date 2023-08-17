Junior, eliminated from the Copa Colombia: the memes do not forgive ‘Bolillo’ Gómez

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Bolillo Gómez in the Junior.
Bolillo Gomez in the Junior.
Despite winning 2-1 in the 90’s, last Wednesday at the Metropolitano, Junior was eliminated from the Copa Colombia. Cúcuta Deportivo won the series 4-3 on penalties.
The shark team does not raise its head in the League and received a very hard blow: it was knocked out of the Colombia Cup by a team that is now in B.
The new failure of Hernán Darío Gómez, the ‘Bolillo’, has deepened the discomfort of the junior fans, who are asking for the departure of the coaching staff. It has also been the perfect occasion for him to unleash a storm of memes. Here are some of these:
The ‘Bolillo’ campaign, who has been ratified by the top owner of Junior, Fuad Char, has been very discreet since his arrival in Barranquilla.
For several years the Junior has ceased to be the protagonist of the league and this has exhausted the patience of his followers who express their nonconformity.
