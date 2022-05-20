This Friday, May 20, the Eagle FC 47 event is celebrated, in what will mark the third event on North American soil for the promotion of Khabib Nurmagomedov, legend of mixed martial arts. The evening will be headlined by a heavyweight clash, when veteran and former UFC champion, Junior Dos Santos (21-9), faces Cape Verdean knockout player Yorgan De Castro (8-3)to define the next challenger to the heavyweight title, currently held by the Russian Rizvan Kuniev.

During the press conference prior to the event, Khabib stated his intention to bring one of the greatest MMA legends to fight in his company, Fedor Emelianenko, whom he would have as a rival for Junior Dos Santos in case of winning this Friday. Emelianenko is under contract with the Bellator MMA promotion and its president, Scott Coker, assured that he is willing to do business with Khabib, to allow the clash between legends to take place.

The co-main event of the night will be in the hands of veteran Héctor Lombard (34-10-1), returning to MMA after an important step in bare-knuckle boxing., who will face Brazilian Thiago Silva (21-9). The event will be held at the FLX Arena in Miami, Florida, and can be viewed for free through the official Eagle FC website.

Eagle FC 47 weigh-in results

Eagle FC 47 main card weigh-in results

Junior Dos Santos (245.6) vs. Yorgan De Castro (264.2).

Hector Lombard (203.8) vs. Thiago Silva (206).

Doug Usher (189*) vs. Maki Pitolo (187.4*).

Gabriel Checco (205.6) vs. Andrew Sanchez (204.6).

Akhmed Aliev (155.8) vs. Darrell Horcher (156).

Weigh-in result on Eagle FC 47 undercard

Islam Mamedov (165) vs. Zach Zane (165.2).

Ronny Markes (205.6) vs. Reggie Peña (205).

Alexandre Almeida (158.4*) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (155.2).

Sean Soriano (155.2) vs. Paulo Silva (156.6*).

Shawn Bunch (136) vs. Adi Ali (135.4).

Dennis Hughes Jr. (154.6) vs. Dylan Mantello (155.8).

*The official weights are reflected in pounds.