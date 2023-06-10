Junior does not stay still and hits the market in Colombian football, the new

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Junior vs. Pereira
Jairo Cassiani. Kronos Agency
Junior vs. Pereira
Faud Char, top shareholder. announced new faces.
Junior It continues to be assembled for the second tournament of the year and the maximum shareholder of the team, Faud Charannounced the movements of the last hours.
Char assured that Hernán Darío Gómez’s team will have a new pair of central defenders, of a high level and hierarchy.
are known
Players Victor Moreno and Emanuel Olivera They are almost closed by the club.
“The centrals are the Argentine who was in National last year, Emanuel Olivera, and Víctor Moreno, from Medellín. I don’t know when Víctor Moreno will come, but that business is closed”, said the leader.
He confirmed other positions that are being sought: “A front-line midfielder, an offensive midfielder and two forwards.”
Char also confirmed that Junior sent an offer to the club Cologne Square by the goalkeeper santiago mele.
“We’re on it. We are talking about a loan with a purchase option. Plaza Colonia is studying the offer, ”she said.
