Saturday, June 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Junior does not stay still and hits the market in Colombian football, the new

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Junior does not stay still and hits the market in Colombian football, the new


close

Junior vs. Pereira

Junior vs. Pereira

Photo:

Jairo Cassiani. Kronos Agency

Junior vs. Pereira

Faud Char, top shareholder. announced new faces.

Junior It continues to be assembled for the second tournament of the year and the maximum shareholder of the team, Faud Charannounced the movements of the last hours.

See also  Kubo plus Barrentxea: Real Sociedad stops Real and believes in the Champions League

Char assured that Hernán Darío Gómez’s team will have a new pair of central defenders, of a high level and hierarchy.
(Piqué and Clara Chía ‘get married’ after triumph vs. Shakira’s friend ‘paparazzi’) (Dani Alves’ wife escapes chaos and arrives in Colombia: this is what is known)

are known

Players Victor Moreno and Emanuel Olivera They are almost closed by the club.

“The centrals are the Argentine who was in National last year, Emanuel Olivera, and Víctor Moreno, from Medellín. I don’t know when Víctor Moreno will come, but that business is closed”, said the leader.

He confirmed other positions that are being sought: “A front-line midfielder, an offensive midfielder and two forwards.”

Char also confirmed that Junior sent an offer to the club Cologne Square by the goalkeeper santiago mele.

“We’re on it. We are talking about a loan with a purchase option. Plaza Colonia is studying the offer, ”she said.
(Clara Chía and Piqué win a hard legal battle and get “at the height” of Shakira)

See also  Tour de France 2022: this is how the classifications go, after stage 17

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Junior #stay #hits #market #Colombian #football

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The West appreciated the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The West appreciated the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result