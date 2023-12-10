Junior from Barranquilla has the objective of being crowned champion of the League 2023-II and in front of Independiente Medellín will seek to make the Olympic turnalthough his rival also dreams of the important Christmas trophy.

The Barranquilla team had a season of many ups and downs, but little by little, the coach Arturo Reyes He was finding the formula for the players to fit in and perform at their best.

Photo: Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency

As a result of this, Carlos Bacca was strengthened and the captain is one of Reyes' regulars in this tactical scheme. Furthermore, their players have excelled in the home run phase, demonstrating that their history is above any adversity.

However, regardless of whether or not Junior manages to be champion this semester, the team managers have already decided on the plan with Arturo Reyes for 2024. Fuad Char, in an interview with Win Sports, assured that Its continuity is not in question, no matter what happens in the final.

“Yes, it will continue, if there is a champion and if there is not a champion too,” stated the businessman.

Char decided to give some peace of mind and strong support to coach Arturo Reyes, who has not earned the complete trust of his fans. It is worth mentioning that Arturo Reyes' contract expires on December 31 of this year and we will have to wait for Junior to finish his participation in the League and for the coach to make his assessment with the directives. In addition, they hope to restructure what the project will be by 2024.

With information from Futbolred.

