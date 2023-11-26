Junior from Barranquilla He was obliged to win, he could not even afford a draw, and he did, defeating Águilas Doradas 3-1 this Saturday in a match on date 3 of group A in the League.

Junior and Águilas started the game under pressure after Tolima’s victory against Deportivo Cali.

So the urgency of victory was for both, and it was the Barranquilla team that brought out its home team to obtain three golden points.

The goals arrived

Junior went ahead on the scoreboard in the 19th minute when Déiber Caicedo had a great overflow in an individual play and made the perfect pass for Cariaco González will score 1-0.

The coastal celebration did not last long, because Águilas reacted immediately and obtained equality with a goal from Jean Carlos Pestaña, at 21.



The forces were equal, the match was even, Marco Perez He missed an unbeatable header, and then Junior took the game forward with two penalty goals.

First, Cariaco González was in charge of scoring with a powerful shot, in 63 minutes. The third was a strong charge of Carlos Bacca in 70 minutes.



Junior played a very complicated game; Águilas deflated and could not get even a draw. At the end of the game Marco Pérez missed a penalty against the goalkeeper Santiago Mele.

Now the Barranquilla team has 6 points and is still in the fight chasing a Tolima team that is solid with 9.

