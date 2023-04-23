Junior found the way of the victory through the middle distance with Edwin Herrera and beat Jaguares de Córdoba 1-0, in a match on date 15 of the League.

(It may interest you: The ‘Tino’ Asprilla shakes the fans of Millonarios: did he salt it?)

With this win, the team Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez He reached 21 points and placed seventh in the Betplay I-2023 League standings.

junior shakes

About 3 minutes into the game, the rojiblanco was already trying with Vladimir Hernández from outside the area. The first ball that reached Soto’s premises was caught without problems. At 16′, after a corner kick from Freddy Hinestroza, it was Didier Moreno who tried with a header that went wide.

Although the definition continues to cost him, the one who tried the most in Junior was Carlos Bacca. The 22nd minute was passing when the forward appeared before the final line and crashed a shot into the net. It all happened after a steal and a pass from Freddy Hinestroza that Breiner Paz tried to reject from the ground with his head. Junior claimed a hand on the risky rejection but the play was fair.

Bolillo Gómez debuted with Junior. See also Millionaires achieved a triumph in Barranquilla and is still alive in the semifinal Photo: JAIRO CASSIANI/KRONOS AGENCY

After being clawed by the shark, the Jaguares tilted the pitch in their favor to give Martínez a job. At 33′, Pablo Rojas tried a free kick and after sending the ball between Carlos Bacca’s legs, the goalkeeper punched to one side. Five minutes later, again from set pieces with Rojas, the cat wanted to surprise. Martínez looked very confident under the sticks.

Before going to rest, around 43′, there was the clearest goal play for Junior. Wall inside that ended in a shot by Bacca at “point blank range”; the goalkeeper Soto’s response was better, who ended up staying one-on-one.

victory to dream

At the start of the second half, the rojiblanco cast had a very good approximation. Three minutes into the second half, Léider Berrío -who had just entered- was already breaking through the defense by putting a millimeter pass to Bacca. The striker ended up bothered by Geremías Palacios and handed the ball over to Soto.

At 53′, after another action squandered by Bacca, Jaguares approached Martínez’s premises and wanted to surprise with Ómar Duarte. The goalkeeper hesitated at first but was able to resolve and ended up taking the ball from his feet. At 69′, once again, Martínez tried to correct a mistake by José Ortíz, who missed a pass to Jhonier Viveros. Junior was having trouble at that point in the game.

After a poor rejection by Paz, Edwin Herrera made it 1-0 after 79 minutes. The ‘Metro’ went crazy with the mid-distance left foot from the side, thus breaking the zero that seemed to sentence the luck of both. Herrera took it fully and defined tight to the stick of Soto’s left hand.

At the end of the game, when added time was played, Junior was saved after a long serve from Soto and a kick from José Armando Mendoza that crashed into the post. The attacker outpaced Ortíz and took a cross shot when Martínez tried to stop the action. Surprisingly the ball did not go in. In the end, Junior was left with 1-0 and the points.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

More sports news