CHello Colo from Chile took its toll on Junior from Barranquilla for a series of unforgivable errors that condemned the Colombian team in the Libertadores Cup. The Shark never became strong at home and said goodbye to the Conmebol tournament in the round of 16.

Junior fell in the stadium Metropolitan of Barranquilla 1-2 against a hard-working and combative Colo Colo, the team of Coach Arturo Reyes He did not find the performance to turn the score around and left a bad image.

Junior vs. Colo Colo Photo:Aleydis Coll. Efe Share

The coach is one of the most pointed out in the elimination due to the way he managed the team and the changes made in the two games, although the players are not saved, very few gave an acceptable performance on a night without ideas.

After what was the elimination of Junior de Barranquilla in the Libertadores Cup, social media exploded with a wave of memes.

The best memes of a nightmare night

