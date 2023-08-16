Junior from Barranquilla is going through a difficult sporting moment and the atmosphere against the team and the coach Hernán Darío Gómez has been very heavy for several weeks.

The team has not won a single game in the semester: it has three draws and two defeats in the League and in the Colombia Cup it suffered a painful defeat against Cúcuta Deportivo, second division team, which beat him 4-3 at the General Santander stadium, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the tournament.

The tension is enormous: there were already threatening banners against ‘Bolillo’ and a harsh press conference in which both DT and Gabriel Fuentes, a Junior player, exploded after the draw against Deportivo Pasto in Barranquilla.

Faced with this situation, Junior’s directives analyze everything that happens, looking for some kind of explanation. In an interview with Blu Radio, the club’s general manager, Héctor Fabio Báez, surprised with his statements.

Bolillo Gómez debuted with Junior. Photo: JAIRO CASSIANI/KRONOS AGENCY

The manager gave a clear example, to begin to analyze the players they bring, taking into account what the environment of Barranquilla represents.



“When a boy wins two million, everyone says that he is good, he is a good boy. They put 20 million pesos on it and they lost it for six months. Here the players win very well and some do not know how to handle it. I have a speech for them when they arrive, that it is Junior and so on. I hope that in November you have listened to me, some arrive that month with the letter of non-renewal and they look at me: I wish I had listened to you, “said Báez.

“That is why we are even looking for the player to come married. It is difficult for the bachelor, if so, who cooks for him, where he lives, how he lives. There are kids who start out and don’t have air conditioning, they don’t have a good mattress. They are minimal things, but they have to do with the player’s performance,” added the manager.

He also referred to what can weigh on the player’s head, in the environment of Junior and Barranquilla. “It is an issue that we have analyzed. It is said that we bring players for small teams and not big ones, we have brought many. I say that Junior’s shirt weighs 20 kilos more. You see the match between Pasto and América and Pasto went out to attack, but in Barranquilla ‘mug’ in hiding, you see Bucaramanga playing face to face against Nacional, but against Junior, hidden. The city is complex, the climatic aspects, ”he explained.

“Here you have to adapt to good hydration, if a player does not have good nutrition and rest, he suffers at the Metropolitano, those shortcomings are exposed there. It is also three meters below sea level. You don’t feel the wind, ”he added.

Báez emphasized the issue of the pressure felt by the soccer player: “The player must have many changes, his means are demanding, people do not have patience. The president told me that he was impressed seeing Cetré so calm taking penalties, here it was crazy. The player here plays with anguish. Here are 10 minutes of the game and they say that they all leave ”.

It concluded with that meeting that the coach had with the team owners, as usual, to discuss the team’s problems.

“Normally after each game, Fuad or Antonio makes an appointment with the coach or coaching staff. Yesterday (Monday) was calm, looking at the evaluation of the Pasto game, the positive and negative, the projected against Cúcuta. The teacher is calm, but perhaps he is embarrassed with the leadership, who have sustained their support despite the results ”.

