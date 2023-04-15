Junior de Barranquilla is one of the most traditional teams in Colombian professional soccer. Founded in 1924, by the hand of michael lavallehas won 9 League titles, 2 Colombian Cups, and two Super Leagues, thus becoming one of the most successful in the country.

It is in the fifth position of teams with the most consecrations, surpassed by Atlético Nacional, Millonarios, América de Cali and Independiente Santa Fe. Great footballers who have represented Colombia internationally have passed through its ranks.

El Pibe Valderrama, Carlos Bacca, Iván René ValencianoJuan Romon, ‘The Witch’, Verón‘, Teófilo Gutiérrez, Giovanni Hernández, among many others, have made history in the consecration of the ‘sharks’ as a so-called ‘great’ team with unforgettable goals that will continue to be remembered for decades.

We show you the most important goals of the institution and their respective scorers.

Teófilo Gutiérrez in his first seasons at the institution. Photo: Carlos Capella / Archive EL TIEMPO

Camilo Aguilar, Santa Fe 0- Junior 3 (1977)

In 1977, Junior from Barranquilla became champion of Colombian professional soccer for the first time in its history.. Camilo Aguilar, Argentine forward, scored the third goal that gave the sharks the victory in the Campín from Bogota against Independiente Santa Fe.

That afternoon, there were four teams with the possibility of winning the title: Millonarios, Nacional and Deportivo Cali. Those led by Juan Ramon, ‘La bruja’, Verón, who was also a player, they got 15 points to take the crown in the final hexto 3 of the caleños and the bogotanos.

Valenciano vs Velez Sarsfield



Junior from Barranquilla reached the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores with one of the best players in America, The kid Valderramawho with Iván René Valenciano, made up one of the most lethal forwards in the country.

That key from 1994 will remain in the history of the club for having, just 12 steps away, his first pass to a continental final. The ‘bomber’ scored two goals in the first leg, shots that beat what was considered the best goalkeeper in the world, José Luis Chilavert.

In the second leg, things got complicated for the team led at the time by Jose Avelino Comesana, because those of Liniers, directed by Carlos Bianchithey prevailed 2-0, however, Valenciano would appear again to tie the global score with a goal from a free kick.

Junior was eliminated in a penalty shootout.

Final closing tournament 2004

Atlético Nacional and Junior de Barranquilla starred in the final with the most goals in the history of Colombian soccer short tournaments; they marked 10 goals in that dispute.

The ‘sharks’ won 3 goals to 0 in their stadium in the first leg with scores from Leonardo Rojano, Jaider Placios and Roberto Peñalosa.

In the return final the rain of goals would come, as the ‘purslane’ prevailed with five goals to one, both scored by Martin Arzuaga. However, with less than two minutes to go until the end of the commitment, the Argentinian walter ribonnetto tied the series to define from kicks from the penalty spot.

Junior was champion of his fifth star in what is considered the best final in history.

Teofilo Gutierrez vs. Santa Fe

Santa Fe and Junior faced each other in the semifinal of the Copa Sudamericanathe Colombian teams met for the first time in a continental contest that defined the pass to the final.

In the first leg, Teofilo Gutierrez he opened the scoring after a pass from Cantillo at 39 minutes into the first half. Then he expanded the score Marlon Piedrahita with a left-footed shot in the complementary part that sentenced the match.

In the commitment back, in the Metropolitan, Gutiérrez appeared again on the scoreboard to give the pass to the first continental final of the Barranquilla team in its history.

Finally, he would fall in a penalty shootout against Atlético Paranense.

JAIME EDUARDO PAZ PAREDES

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news