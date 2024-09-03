Time ran out for the Coach Arturo Reyes. The owner of the Junior from Barranquilla, Fuad Char, confirmed the departure of the 55-year-old Colombian coach, closing his third cycle at Tiburón.

Since Monday the march of the Coach Arturo Reyes, who was greatly weakened after the defeat against Colo Colo from Chile, result that led to the elimination of the Shark in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Junior from Barranquilla in the Libertadores Cup. Photo:EFE

Reyes leaves Junior

The straw that broke the camel’s back was the 1-1 draw against Independent Santa Fe at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium. The player from Santa Marta was unable to turn the situation around, the team’s performance did not improve and the final decision was to terminate the contract.

Kingswho was completing his third cycle in the Barranquilla team, arrived on the bench on August 17, 2023 after the departure Hernan Dario ‘Bolillo’ Gomez. Although his game was not convincing, he won the star of the 2023-I League.

The strategist born in Santa Marta He left the club after managing 66 games, in which he had an effectiveness of 53.03 percent, the result of 29 victories, 18 draws and 19 defeats in all competitions. In addition, the team scored 93 goals in the Reyes era and suffered 68 goals.

Arturo Reyes, coach of Colombia. Photo:EFE

Char welcomes Farías

Although the Junior has not made any statement on its website or social networks, the team owner, Fuad Char, confirmed this Tuesday the departure of Arturo Reyes In a short chat with the newspaper The Herald.

The visible head of the family Char He pointed out that Cesar Farias He will be in charge of the Junior bench, which is in sixth place in the Betplay League with 12 points in six games played.

Fariaswho was fired from the company in May of this year America from Caliwill be the first Venezuelan coach to take the reins of Junior de Barranquilla. His first two challenges will be the Colombian Cup and the Betplay League.

Cesar Farias, coach of America. Photo:America from Cali

It will be the third club of Farias in Colombia after his time at the aforementioned América and for his successful experience in Golden Eagles. At 51 years of age, he returns to the bench after several months waiting for a call that arrived this week from Barranquilla.

HAROLD YEPES

