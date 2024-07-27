He Junior from Barranquilla celebrates its first 100 years of history on August 7 and will do so in style, as they are going to throw a tremendous party at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium with their fans.

The team Shark launched a new shirt to commemorate its centenary of existence and did so with a risky design that resembles a bit the first kit, but has details that have not been seen in a club away shirt for several years.

Junior vs. Chicó. Photo:Oscar Berrocal / Kronos Agency Share

Junior debuts new shirt

The jersey is predominantly dark blue and has white and silver stripes, a design somewhat similar to the red and white kit used at home.

“Inspired by Junior’s rich tradition and the vibrant spirit of Barranquilla, the new jersey features a distinctive dark blue design with white and silver details,” the club explained on its X account (formerly Twitter).

The detail that did not go unnoticed is the theme of the shield, which stands out for being completely silver. The collar of the shirt is sober, a dark blue with a ‘V’ ending, which creates a visual symmetry with the lower part of the shield, on the back is the logo that identifies it as the commemoration of 100 years of history.

“The club’s crest and the adidas logo stand out in silver, accompanied by a detail on the collar that honors the club’s 100 years of history and its legacy in Colombian soccer,” said the Barranquilla team.

When will it be released?

The blue shirt of Junior from Barranquilla It will go on sale on Monday, July 29 in the official stores of the brand that dresses the club.

What is not known exactly is when the team will debut the new kit. This Saturday they play against Independent Medellin (also wearing red in his first kit) for matchday 3 of the Betplay League.

The ideal for Junior and its fans is to debut on Sunday, August 4 when they play against Alianza at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla.

