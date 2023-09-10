If Junior de Barranquilla needed a resounding victory to regain his spirits, he did so this Saturday with an unexpected, lapidary, long victory against a soulless Unión Magdalena. It is the greatest difference in the entire history of the coastal classic.

It was 7-1 and the difference between a team that played seriously from the first minute and another that sunk with a goal before 10 minutes could have been even much longer. He never got up from there.

5-0 in the first half!

The disaster for Unión began at 8 minutes: a handball by Nicolás Gil that ended in a penalty and expulsion. Carlos Bacca, who continues to regain confidence, put Junior ahead.

Then, at 19, a naive own goal by James Castro increased the advantage for Junior, who began to gain confidence. It’s not that he had the ball for long, but every time he grabbed it he was a merciless blow to the Union defense.

The first half ended 5-0, something Junior had not done since July 1966! Deiber Caicedo scored at 23, José Enamorado increased at 43 and Caicedo sealed the double before finishing the first stage.

Harold Rivera, the Unión coach, took desperate measures. He made three changes before starting the second half, including goalkeeper Carlos Bejarano for Ramiro Sánchez. But nothing changed.

Junior did not stop: Deiber Caicedo scored again in the 63rd, after an assist for Carlos Bacca, and in the only offensive testimony of Unión, Gustavo Torres scored four minutes later.

Déiber Caicedo and his numbers against Unión Magdalena.

The match even served to give confidence to players with little rhythm, like Stiven Rodríguez, who scored the seventh in the 85th, from a penalty. But then he allowed himself to be provoked and got himself thrown out. And there the game ended. Referee Carlos Betancur did not even want to give replacement time.

We had to go back 34 years to find Junior’s biggest win in the classic: 5-0, on May 30, 1989. This Saturday’s 7-1 goes down in history.

