Junior's fans continues to celebrate the title achieved by the Barranquilla team after beating Medellín in the league final last Wednesday.

This Thursday the party continued in the coastal city, with the arrival of the footballers with the champions trophy.

Humor has not escaped this celebration and the memes have had no mercy on Mané Díaz, Luis Díaz's father.

Lucho's father endures ridicule for his stay in Liverpool, England, while the team he is a fan of celebrates the star.

p Everyone in Barranquilla celebrating, drinking rum, with vallenatos at full volume and Lucho Díaz's father locked up enduring the cold in Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/qtcYjOJocV — Gol Garra (@ElGolGarracol) December 14, 2023

