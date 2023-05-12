Junior de Barranquilla announced this Thursday that he terminated the contract of striker Luis Fernando Sandoval, for acts against club discipline.

The 23-year-old striker, born in Soledad (Atlántico), arrived at training drunk last Monday, less than 48 hours after the team was defeated 2-0 by Once Caldas in Manizales.

Four other Junior players, who were seen at parties last Sunday, were opened a disciplinary process.

The winger Walmer Pacheco, the central defenders José Enrique Ortiz and César Haydar and the winger Ómar Albornoz are the footballers who came under the magnifying glass of the Junior managers. Press versions assure that the four players acknowledged that they were with Sandoval.

The decision to terminate Sandoval’s contract was made after a meeting held at the club’s offices, with the presence of the players. The ‘Chino’ left the place accompanied by a security person from the club, without giving statements to the media.

Sandoval was one of the most promising players in Junior and was even part of the Colombian National Team in the 2019 U-20 World Cup, in which the team reached the quarterfinals. He was also on the team that participated, unsuccessfully, in the 2020 Pre-Olympic.

His disciplinary problems caused Junior to give him up to try to save his career. In the second semester of 2021 he was loaned to Fortaleza, from B, where he continued. He then went to Águilas Doradas, where he only played seven games in the first half of last year, and from there he returned to the subsidiary, Barranquilla.

Arturo Reyes, who directed him in the under-20 and under-23 teams, gave him the opportunity again in Junior. Now he failed again, when he had found continuity: he scored 3 goals in 12 games, 4 of them as starters.

The official statement in which Junior announces the departure of Sandoval

