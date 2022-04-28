Peru.- A confession of a young man in Peru caused great indignation because the “junior” recounted how he and a friend allegedly abused two women who were drunk.

The strong statement was made by Sebastián Palacín, son of the president of Indecopi, who would have wanted through the publication on TikTok to magnify his supposed feat of putting two young people to bed who were not in their five senses and for what now is investigated for the crime of “violation of sexual freedom”.

According to what was reported by Sebastián Palacín, his supposed feat would have been committed in a spa in Ponta Hermosa, south of Lima, Peru.

The young man’s demonstrations caused great indignation, so Palacín deleted the video moments after publishing it and posted another in which he denied having committed such acts, since he assured that the video was a “social experiment”, since everything related was the product of your imagination.

However, this did not prevent the Public Ministry of the Nation and the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations from launching an investigation against Sebastián Palacín, “for his alleged commission of the crime of violation of sexual freedom to the detriment of citizens yet to be identified.”

In his story, the young man acknowledged having abused two women he contacted, and with persuasion they took “after” while drunk and ended up falling asleep.

The viralization of the video helped the young man to be identified as Sebastián Palacín, who is the son of Julián Palacín, president of the National Institute for the Defense of Competition and the Protection of Intellectual Property (Indecopi).

For his part, the father of the 25-year-old lamented what happened and stated that as an adult he must assume the consequences that result.

Read more: Mom stabs pit bull to death to save her baby

“As a father, I feel the deepest pain for everything that is happening. I absolutely regret and reject the expressions made by my son, who must assume the consequences of his expressions as of legal age that he is ”, Julián Palacín wrote on Twitter.