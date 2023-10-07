Junior from Barranquilla got three golden points this Friday against Deportivo Cali to stay in the fight for qualification to the home runs of the Betplay League. It was a 3-2 that was played at the Metropolitan stadium.

The first half began with chances for both teams. First it was Cali at minute 2 with Jhon Vásquez who got up inside the area and connected with a header that hit the rival goal post.

After this chance, Junior hit first in the game with Joseph in Love who received a cross from the left from Deiber Caicedo and scored in a great way inside the area.

At 13′ Cariaco González almost scored the second on a free kick that Alejandro Rodríguez ended up taking in a great way. A few minutes later, Cali tied everything with Fabry Castro which after a play started by Teófilo Gutiérrez defined his left foot in a great way to beat Santiago Mele.

About half an hour into the game, Junior found the partial 2-1 in a play inside the area that ended with Alejandro Lasso’s own goal, who sent the ball to the back of his goal after a small push from Carlos Bacca.

Photo: OSCAR BERROCAL/KRONOS AGENCY

For the second half, Junior started with everything and almost scored the third with Homer Martínez in a great collective play that ended with Homer Martínez trying to define the goalkeeper with a lob, but the goalkeeper made a good save to avoid the goal.

A minute later and in a great counterattack, Cali tied the score with Gustavo Ramirez who entered the area and with a powerful three-fingered shot sent it to the back of the net.

In the 54th minute, Teo almost put Cali ahead with a great cross and subsequent impeccable shot by the attacker that Mele ended up saving in a good way. However, everything was invalidated as out of place.

After overcoming a good phase of the visit, Junior put the score at 3-2 thanks to Bacca. Goalkeeper Rodríguez found himself with a ball that was centered from the left, but he did not catch it well and there Bacca grabbed it to score the third goal for the ‘Shark’.

In the 85th minute, Mele saved Junior in a free kick that Teo took and that was closing towards the Junior goal, but there the Uruguayan took out a hand to prevent the sugar bowl’s goal.

At the end, both teams were left ten and Junior was also saved since Cali had the tie with a cross that ended in a shot by Aldair Gutiérrez which hit the crossbar.

With this result, Junior is ninth with 22 points while Cali is tenth with 20 points.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

