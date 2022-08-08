Monday, August 8, 2022
Junior: chaos at the entrance to the stadium, children and women were trampled, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Junior

Junior.

Junior.

The logistics failed and the fans were affected.

Junior faced Once Caldas for the sixth date of the BetPla Leagueand with the aim of continuing his good run and surpassing Diego Corredor’s team in the standings. However, they fell 1-2 with the Caldense team.

Despite the great dominance in the first stage with possession close to 70 percent, he was never able to transform that possession of the ball into scoring opportunities.

The poor and hasty decisions of the Barranquilleros led to missed passes, great turnovers and poor game generation.

As it is characteristic in Junior, the strength is the play on the wings with two full-backs with a soul of extremes like Nilson Castrillon and Walmer Pacheco. However, the latter when he passed the middle of the court, he felt very accelerated and could not create danger.

Miraculously it didn’t happen to adults

Playing on the wings with constant changes of front allowed the Barranquilleros to cross the middle, but Fredy Hinestroza did not weigh in the last stretch. In addition to this, the centers were rejected by the Once Caldas defensive back or secured byr Eder Chaux.

The issue of the result passed to the background, because the entrance to the stadium was a chaos. There was no police control and several children and women were harmed, they were trampled, as seen in this video.

Sports

