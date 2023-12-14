Junior de Barranquilla celebrates his tenth star in Colombian professional soccer, by defeating Independiente Medellín in kicks from the penalty spot. The team led by Arturo Reyes will play in the Copa Libertadores in 2024.

With the celebration of the Barranquilleros at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, the table of Colombian qualifiers for the Conmebol tournaments was complete.

Independiente Medellín beats Junior de Barranquilla 1-0 and ties the final series of the BetPlay League, today December 13 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / El Tiempo

Junior qualified for the group stage of the Libertadores as Colombia 2. Colombia 1 will be Millonarios, winner of the League in the first semester after beating Atlético Nacional in the definition from the white point.

Two other Colombian teams will be in the preliminary phase of the Libertadores: Águilas Doradas, as the best team in the reclassification that did not achieve a star, and Atlético Nacional, which was crowned champion of the Colombia Cup. César Farías' team qualified for the first time in its history.

It should be remembered that for 2024, the local Cup will not give a place to the Libertadores for the champion. The prize for the winner of the alternate tournament will be a place in the Sudamericana.

Medellín resigns: it will play the Copa Sudamericana

The Junior title in the 2023-I League also defined Colombia's four boxes in the Sudamericana: Medellín, after losing the final, will be in the alternate tournament, via reclassification.

The other three Colombian clubs that will play the Sudamericana will be América de Cali, Deportes Tolima and Alianza Petrolera, which achieves the first international classification in its history.

The draw for the preliminary phases of the Libertadores and the Sudamericana 2024 will take place on December 19, at the Conmebol headquarters, in Asunción.

The two League champions in 2023, Millonarios and Junior, will have to wait until the end of March to find out their rivals in the Libertadores group stage.

