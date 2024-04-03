He Botafogoone of the Brazilian clubs that spent the most on reinforcements in the current season, will be the first rival of the Junior from Barranquilla, current Colombian champion, in the debut of both in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores this Wednesday (5 pm, ESPN TV), in Rio de Janeiro.

Junior takes his first step in the Libertadores after having won the Colombian championship last year and with a team considered competitive at a continental level. Among his players, the striker stands out Carlos Bacca and two who already had experience in Brazilian football such as Víctor Cantillo (ex-Corinthians) and Yimmi Chará (ex-Atlético Mineiro).

In the current season, Junior is seventh in the local League with seven wins, three draws and four losses in 14 games, but with three consecutive wins in their last games. “A difficult opponent, with important players, but we are focused on the fact that we have to get the three points,” he said. Victor Cantillo in Win Sports.

The power of Botafogo

With a thirst for titles and financially supported by the American businessman John Textor, the Rio club invested this year 150 million reais (about 30 million dollars) in eleven internationally renowned reinforcements. Among those hired, the Brazilian forward Luiz Henrique stands out, who arrived from the Spanish Real Betis in the most expensive signing in Brazil so far.

The list of reinforcements includes Brazilian striker Jeffinho (Lyon), Venezuelan striker Jefferson Savarino (Real Salt Lake), Uruguayan right back Damián Suárez (Getafe), midfielder Gregore (Inter Miami) and Paraguayan midfielder Óscar Romero (Pendikspor). ).

They join a couple of carat attackers like Tiquinho Soares, one of Brazil's top scorers last year, and Júnior Santos, current top scorer for the Libertadores with eight goals in four games.

Although the team is still without a coach due to the difficulties in hiring the Portuguese Artur Jorge to replace the dismissed Thiago Nunes, interim Fabio Matias will have all his players available. Despite having been left out of the final of the Carioca Championship, Botafogo arrives motivated after having won the Rio Cup title this month.

