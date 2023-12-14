Medellín had done everything to be champion in the 89th minute and in the 90th they lost everything. Vladimir Hernández forced the tiebreaker from the penalty spot and then, Santiago Mele saved the charge from Daniel Torres to give Junior his tenth star.

The historical phrase of the narrator Édgar Perea, “Junior must be killed,” was applied again this Wednesday at the Atanasio Girardot. Almost reaching the opposing goal, with a goal in the 90th minute, the visitors achieved a new crown.

Junior's idea, raised by coach Arturo Reyes from the press conference prior to the second game of the final, was to grab the ball and have it as far away from Santiago Mele's goal. And neither one thing nor the other happened. Medellín began to press, trying to get Junior into his field and trying to do damage.

Junior was careless in a play that is a hallmark of Medellín's game, the offensive aerial game, and the local team took full advantage of it: Oaquín Varela took advantage of a carelessness in defense of Didier Moreno, who lost his mark, and the Uruguayan put it in the goal visitor after a defensive failure by the 'Shark'.

The visitor had no reaction. Knowing that at 1-0 it was enough for him to go, at least, to the shots from the penalty spot, he tried to hold on in his area and take advantage of the spaces left by an advanced defense in search of a little more, the one that would hold him up. the title to the 'Mighty One'.

The first half, at least from a numerical point of view, was all for Medellín, which in practice looked superior, but created very few options to increase the score.

Junior relaxed, in the middle of a situation in which the outlook, in theory, favored him: he continued to hold on. The ball and the field belonged to the local team, even with Junior refusing to attack to try to regain the advantage he had achieved in the first leg.

Medellín did its best to tip the balance in its favor, 11 minutes into the second half, when Luciano Pons, who joined Daniel Torres on a wall, finished to put his team 2-0 up.

The place could have moved on. Junior, in reality, had no way to force the tiebreaker from the penalty spot. But the local coach, Alfredo Arias, was unable to control the actions in a scenario that seemed very favorable.

The local coach maintained his scheme, blow by blow and piece by piece: Ánderson Plata for his scorer, Edwuin Cetré; Leyser Chaverra for Luis Orejuela, John Palacios for Diego Moreno, Luciano Pons for Brayan León and Andrés Ricaurte for Alvarado.

Junior didn't have the ball or the options. Coach Arturo Reyes took a chance to try to regain the option of, at least, forcing a tiebreaker from the white point. And it's not that the visitor had many shots on goal: three throughout the match, against four for their rival.

The effectiveness was on the side of Medellín. In the 90th minute, Vladimir Hernández, who had entered for an unprecedented José Enamorado, joined forces with Déiber Caicedo to go look for the ball and score against one of his former teams, in the 90th minute. Thus, the local team was left without reaction and The series and the title were defined at the end of the match.

Junior started kicking first. Carlos Bacca did not fail. Yes, Daniel Torres did, who charged into the center, but without much force, and goalkeeper Santiago Mele saved with his feet.

From that moment on, the effectiveness was total from side and hand. The goal of Junior's tenth title came at the feet of Léider Berrío, the same one that gave Deportivo Pereira its first star, exactly a year ago and against the same rival. And he didn't fail this time either: ball to Mosquera's left and ball to the other post.

It seemed all was lost for Junior. But as Édgar Perea said, Junior must be killed. They let him live and in the shots from the penalty spot, and again as a visitor, the Barranquilleros celebrate a new star, the tenth in their history. Medellín had it very close, but did not define. And a very good campaign, especially at home, was left without a prize.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc