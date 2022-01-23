Junior celebrated his victorious debut in the League

With the right foot I start the process of john royal cross as coach of Junior de Barranquilla, after achieving an important victory against Patriotas 3-1 at home, with goals from Luis González and Miguel Borja.

Although at the beginning of the game all the Barranquilla fans got a big scare, since in the 10th minute the player Edward Bolaños put the Patriots team ahead, leaving the Metropolitan of Barranquilla in silence.

But then the shark team took possession of the ball and began to disturb Luis Hurtado’s goal and it was in the 35th minute when Walmer Pacheco and Luis González invented a great play to give Cruz Real’s team a partial tie.

Comeback and celebration

Before the end of the first 45 minutes, the VAR called the central judge to review a possible hand inside the Patriotas area, after several minutes of review the central judge pointed to the penalty spot, so that Miguel Ángel Borja put the partial 2-1 and gave the Argentine coach peace of mind at the end of the first half.

Already at the beginning of the second half, Junior entered with the same impetus and desire to extend the advantage and it was in the 55th minute that Luis Hurtado had a bad rebound and handed the ball to Miguel Borja who finished off the goal, hitting a rival and sending the ball to the crossbar and already in the second play the Venezuelan ‘Cariaco’ González put the third for Junior.

Already during the rest of the game Patriotas approached Viera’s goal but the Uruguayan had a great night and did not let them get close on the scoreboard:

