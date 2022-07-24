Junior was partying at the Metropolitan. In the revival of Carlos Bacca, everything was a coastal celebration. Defeated Santa Fe 2-0 on date 4 of the League, and Bacca had his minutes of genius to excite the fans.

Junior was a steamroller at the start of the game, he asserted his locality. Cariaco González was the most disturbing, his party game with Sambueza grew, and two of his shots were saved by goalkeeper Leandro Castellanos.

Carmelo opened the account

But at minute 25 the cardinal resistance fell. Carmelo Valencia made his triumphant appearance. He took advantage of a corner kick, got between the defense and hit a header that took everyone by surprise, especially De la Rosa and Aja who referenced him and released him, and it was 1-0.

Junior was a constant threat, with a lot of attacking volume, with his central midfielders constantly stepping on the area. In one of those Giraldo missed a goal against goalkeeper Castellanos.

Santa Fe suffered the game, and lost it, and could not find a reaction. On the other side, the goalkeeper Viera, who was celebrating his 600th game with the shark club, was a spectator of the game, until finally Matías Mier put him to the test in a free kick.



Santa Fe finally cheered up, pushed by Roca Sánchez, of impeccable work, he went in search of the tie. Mier put a perfect pass to De la Rosa, who was very close to scoring with his header. He went outside for a bit. And at the end of the first half, Moreno wanted to test Viera’s reflexes, make him do the difficult job, but his low shot ran into the experienced goalkeeper, who went down and controlled.

In the second half Junior regained control. Rosero proved with a great header that he found Castellanos well off.

Santa Fe’s attack was run over, lacking in clarity, so much so that defender Aja had the best chance with a shot that went very close.

Santa Fe claimed a possible penalty foul for Pacheco hitting Mier in the area, but the judge, after consulting the VAR, did not consider it.

Junior vs. Santa Fe on date 4 of the League. Photo: Oscar Berrocal / KRONOS AGENCY

Bacca came in

At minute 67 it was the metropolitan vibrated, not for another goal, but because the attacker Carlos Bacca went to the pitch, amid welcome choruses.

And on his first ball he made a heel that almost ended in a goal by Pacheco, and then he played with Deossa, who hit a rifle to score a great goal, upstairs, at an angle, for the 2-0 in 71 minutes.

The nightmare for Santa Fe was worse, when a minute later Herrera was sent off for a double yellow card. And to top it off, he had to suffer a devastating Bacca. The striker who came from Europe had a goal shot that hit Aja’s arm, it looked like a penalty. Bacca grabbed the ball, owner of it, and was about to collect, but the VAR said no.

In the end, Hinestroza had the third, but he wasted it. In any case, great victory for Junior. Santa fe looked bad.

SPORTS

more sports news