The acquisition to be made by the former basketball player is valued at US$ 3.4 billion and is awaiting approval from the NBA.

Former basketball player and businessman Junior Bridgeman is set to buy 10% of the Milwaukee Bucks. The deal is valued at $3.4 billion (R$18.9 billion at the current exchange rate).

The agreement is subject to approval by the NBA (National Basketball Association), according to information from the specialized website Sporticoon Thursday (12.Sep.2024).

The estimated transaction amount reflects the significant growth in the market value of NBA franchises in recent years. The move also summarizes the interest of investors from different sectors in the world’s largest basketball league.

A potential acquisition of a small stake in the Milwaukee Bucks would be a symbolic return for Bridgeman to the team, where he has a long history as a player. He played for the team for 12 years, beginning in 1975.

After retiring in 1987, the former athlete began a successful career in business. He initially acquired franchises from the Wendy’s restaurant chain, expanding his business to a total of 360 Wendy’s and Chili’s restaurants.

In 2016, he decided to sell his stake in these franchises. Bridgeman is the owner of Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company, one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the United States.

The company has an estimated annual revenue of at least $530 million. In 2018, he also expanded his business into the Canadian market, becoming part-owner of Coca-Cola Bottling of Canada.