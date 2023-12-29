Junior from Barranquilla continues to generate news regarding signings to face the 2024 season and one of the players who is close to sealing their bond is Victor Cantillowho wanted to return and had a meeting with the club's shareholders, Fuad and Alejandro Char.

After the meeting, he Victor Cantillo and Alejandro Char They declared to the media in Barranquilla that there is no agreement, since they will accommodate some numbers in the business, the truth is that there could have been something more concrete and they did not make it known publicly.

“What we talked about most was my desire to come. People on the street ask me to come back, we hope it can happen. Now it's more on their part, I already expressed my desire to come. It is up to them that everything can be fixed. I'm going to wait until later for my businessman and Mr. Fuad to speak and see what happens.“, stated the player to the Barranquilla media.

Midfielder – Víctor Cantillo (Atlético Junior): only player to exceed 1,000 successful passes in the 2019 Apertura (1,253); In addition, he contributed four assists. See also Junior gets up and beats Deportivo Cali in Barranquilla Photo: Guilermo González/CEET

However, late this Thursday night, the 30-year-old player himself confirmed to the newspaper El Heraldo the agreement between the club, him and his representative to wear red and white next season.

For its part, Alejandro Char, elected mayor of Barranquilla, published some stories on his Instagram social networks in which he is with Víctor Cantillo when they were meeting and left a message that can confirm that the signing was closed.

“This is your house daddy. Welcome back to your daddy's house Junior”was Alejandro Char's message that surprised many.

For now, the signing of Cantillo to Junior will have another chapter, ironing out the final details of the contract, the signing and the presentation at the Colombian League champion club.

For now, we will have to wait to see how the negotiations between both parties continue to progress, although everything seems to be finalized and the official announcement will be a matter of days.

