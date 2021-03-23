The young actor Junior Béjar, remembered protagonist of the Peruvian film Retablo, will debut as host of a cultural reality show through Tv Peru. Béjar will be with Manuel Gold, Vanessa Zeuner and Briguitte Jouanette, in charge of Generación Bicentenario that will hit the screen on March 27.

It is an entertainment space that aims to meet and promote critical thinking of adolescents and young people in our country. The reality, in addition, integrates information and humor framed within the field of fiction. The main story revolves around the four young people who are in charge of conducting the program.

“Bicentennial Generation seeks to promote entrepreneurship among young people showing real cases that we can find throughout the country. Likewise, it seeks to channel its contribution through dialogue and reflection on various issues of the present and future of Peru ”, reads the production note.

Regarding the dynamics of the program, they add that technology and social networks will be some of the tools that the conductors use to interact with each other and the viewers, since the public will be able to participate through surveys and opinions that will complement the program. It debuts at 6:00 pm.

Junior Béjar, latest news:

Text to fill out