The Champions' Window, better known as Shark's Fin, in Barranquilla, was the epicenter of the carnival they put together Junior fans and players after winning the tenth star.

From the afternoon hours the place was filled with fans who screamed and jumped waiting for their heroes to arrive.

Around 6:30 pm, the champion soccer players arrived on stage. There were moments of maximum euphoria, screams from the fans with their usual choruses, which were also sung by the players, who wore the medal around their necks.

Junior celebrated the tenth star. Photo: Vanexa Romero / EL TIEMPO

Vladimir Hernandez He was one of the most applauded protagonists on stage, after being a figure with his goal in the match that led to the penalties.

was also present Fuad Charthe president of the team, who honored all the fans with this long-suffering star.

“We wanted to bring the entire team to express our eternal gratitude, this has been the best championship of the 10 we have had,” said Fuad.

Later the captain Carlos Bacca He took the microphone and sang the songs of the coastal fans, excited. “A long time ago we deserved this star, now let's enjoy it,” Bacca said.

Santiago Meleanother creator of the star, commented: “It is very nice to see the people happy, I hope they are enjoying themselves.

The teacher Arturo Reyes He promised that now they are going for star 11.

The players said goodbye amid singing, applause and a musical show. The title party doesn't stop.

What madness was experienced at the Junior champion celebration😂! The euphoria of Walmer, Enamorado, Bacca and even Pumarejo with Alejandro Char. 🔟⭐️ pic.twitter.com/qOPYw2WHaJ —Toque Sports (@ToqueSports) December 15, 2023

PABLO ROMERO

Sports

