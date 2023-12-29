Junior from Barranquilla The Colombian soccer transfer market has been hectic. He just crowned his tenth star by winning the League in the second half of the year and already has a plan to defend the title and fight for the long-awaited Copa Libertadores, a tournament that is the great challenge for the coastal team in the coming season and that will be played from the qualifying phase. groups.

Junior, who has the continuity of most of the figures who won the title, such as Carlos Bacca, Gabriel Fuentes or goalkeeper Santiago Melealready struck the first blow on the table by signing the attacker Marco Perez, top scorer in the League in the first semester with Águilas Doradas. This is an important addition to fight on the attacking front. “Junior has a very good team. “I consider myself a very complete forward, I hope to do things well with humility and respect,” said the forward.

But Junior didn't stop there. His checkbook seems open, since the team has everything ready to incorporate the attacker Yimmi Charáwho was in the Portland Timbers of the MLS of the United States and who decided to return to the coastal team, where he was already in 2017 and 2018. He is a player with extensive experience, 32 years old, and who returns to the country to return to be on the radar of the Colombian National Team, according to what he himself has stated.

“The doors are never closed to Colombian football, we are going through a good time, a high level, the theme of the National Team is attractive, it is not a secret that I would like to return to the National Team… As long as I am active one has that illusion,” he told Caracol Radio.

Yimmi Chará, Junior forward. See also Junior vs Tolima: artificial intelligence predicts result and League finalist Photo: Vanexa Romero / EL TIEMPO Archive

Chará arrived in Barranquilla on Thursday night and presented his medical examinations yesterday, awaiting approval to be announced as a reinforcement of the club.

And there it is not for the junior strategy that coach Arturo Reyes commands and that already has two other signings confirmed, Roberto Hinojosa and Fabián Cantilloboth from Unión Magdalena.

The other star player who is about to be announced as the team's new signing is another old acquaintance, the midfielder Victor Cantillo, who arrives from Brazilian soccer club Corinthians. Cantillo met on Thursday with the team president, Fuad Char, to finalize the details of his relationship.

Midfielder – Víctor Cantillo (Atlético Junior): only player to exceed 1,000 successful passes in the 2019 Apertura (1,253); In addition, he contributed four assists. Photo: Guilermo González/CEET

Then he said: “People on the street ask me to return, we hope it can happen. Now it's more on their part, I already expressed my desire to come. It is up to them that everything can be fixed. “I'm going to wait until later for my businessman and Mr. Fuad to speak and see what happens,” said the player.

However, it was the mayor of Barranquilla himself, Alejandro Char, the one who announced that everything is in place for Cantillo to be a Junior player again. Char published some stories on his social networks in which he appears with Víctor Cantillo when they were meeting and left a message that can confirm that the signing was closed: “This is your house daddy. Welcome back to your daddy’s house Junior.”

As if that were not enough, Junior does not rule out the possibility of having the attacker again Teofilo Gutierrezwho is currently a free player after leaving Deportivo Cali.

“We are trying to put together a strong team that competes in the League, Super League and the Libertadores. I think that in all lines we are bringing players who, for the most part, know what it means to put on the Junior jersey and play important games,” said coach Arturo Reyes.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

