Junior from Barranquilla continues to strengthen to face the League, the Copa Libertadores and the Colombia Cup. The 'shark' team wants to celebrate 100 years of history with a weight title and dreams big, that's why they are putting together a stellar team for the coach Arturo Reyes.

Through their social networks, the red and white team announced with great fanfare the arrival of Rafa Pérez to Barranquilla. The 33-year-old center back was presented after signing as a free agent, but his signing could bring serious problems to the club. Junior.

“Back home! Rafa Perez “It's Shark,” Junior published on his social networks with the image of the player posing with the red and white jacket.

It will be the second experience of the Cartagena in the current champion of the Colombian League. Your first step Barranquilla It was successful, between 2017 and 2019 it won four titles in Colombia: a Super League, two Leagues and a Colombia Cup.

“The wall is back,” Junior, who adds his sixth signing in this market, said in another publication, after the arrivals of Fabián Cantillo, Roberto Hinojosa, Marco Pérez, Víctor Cantillo and Yimmi Chará.

“It is an immense joy, it is my home. In fact I already live in Barranquilla for all the love and affection that the fan of the club gives me Junior. For a long time I longed to return, a club like Junior Expectations are always high,” he said in his presentation.

And he added: “It is 100 years of a club with a lot of history and it is good that it has won a title. Our idea is to continue on the path to add titles. I feel like the first day I came to Barranquilla, “I have the same dream.”

Problem between the Junior of Barranquilla

Rafa Perez landed in Barranquilla a few weeks ago to undergo medical tests, and signed a contract with Junior as a free agent, despite having a current contract with San Lorenzo (until December 2024), or so they explain in Argentina.

The Argentine press revealed that the player and the 'cyclone' had been having serious problems for a few weeks that led to Rafa Perez considered a player with freedom of action.

As mentionedSan Lorenzo owed him close to $110,000 and had breached payment agreements on two occasions. From the management of the team Almagro They alleged that the money was consigned to the player and the debt did not exist.

German Cano (left) disputes the ball with Rafael Perez. Photo: Eduardo Noriega / EFE

“I understand the fan, but I don't know why the president (Marcelo Moretti) comes out to affirm things that are not. I will not commit contractually if they are up to date with me. I understand that the president is a person who has just come to office, but the fan must be put in the context of reality. He paid only 10% of the debt. You have to tell people the truth,” Pérez explained to the Vbar Snail.

From Argentina they revealed that San Lorenzo is preparing a lawsuit against Junior de Barranquilla and against the player for signing the contract. A tough legal battle may be coming for the red and white team.

