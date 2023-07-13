In Anadia, after the first two days of finals, there are 9 medals for the Azzurri: 6 titles, 2 silver and 1 bronze. And two world records

David Romans

Medals. Of all metals. World records. A national team that knows only one concept: to win. The Italy of the track has been hoarding medals for years. These days it’s the turn of the Junior and Under 23 categories which at the European Championships in Anadia (Portugal) collect results: gold, silver, bronze and world records in two disciplines that have always been the trademark of our movement, the pursuit team and individual.

medals — At the moment, Italy’s medal table has reached 9. The European titles are currently 6: junior men’s quartet (Luca Giaimi, Juan David Sierra, Renato Favero, Matteo Fiorin and Etienne Grimod), junior women’s quartet (Alice Toniolli, Irma Siri, Elisa Tottolo, Silvia Milesi and Federica Venturelli), scrath, km and Elimination junior men with Davide Stella, sprint team under 23 men (Matteo Tugnolo, Matteo Bianchi, Mattia Predomo, Stefano Minuta in the previous stages of the race) with the new record Italian, 43,990. Two silvers in the Juniores Elimination with Anita Baima, who gets second place behind the Belgian Helene Hesters, junior women’s scratch with Vittoria Grassi. Finally bronze with Beatrice Bertolini, Vittoria Grassi and Carola Ratti in the junior women’s sprint team. See also They postpone the Carnival, but the Colombian party maintains the capacity

record — The latest in chronological order is that of Luca Giaimi. The blue junior closed the qualification of the individual pursuit with a time of 3’08”485. World record improving by almost a second the time set at the World Championships in October by the Canadian Carson Mattern (3’09”682) and the one set in the same qualifying this morning by the English Matthew Brennan (3’09”572). A nice habit for Giaimi because in recent days he had already been the protagonist of the two records achieved with his quartet companions (Juan David Sierra, Renato Favero, Matteo Fiorin and Etienne Grimod): first in qualifying 3’58″466, then in 3′ 53”980, putting a splendid gold around his neck.

