Junior and Tolima They have a date with the future. One of the two will be in the Colombian soccer final, the other will regret what could have been and was not. Both reach the final date of group A, today, with the same objective, to win and qualify, although the Ibagué team benefits from a draw and that is a golden advantage to fight their battle at the Metropolitano de Barranquilla (8:15 pm TV from Win +).

They arrive as the two best teams in group A to play the most important match of this day. The only game in which something is at stake, the place in the final. It was not Millonarios or Nacional or América that captured the attention of this day, it was these two teams that have earned merit to go to the fight for the title against Independiente Medellín, who will be attentive to see who their rival will be.

Tolima had a blink and then the panorama became tangled. He came as the solid leader of the group, with 12 points out of a possible 12, but on the previous date he crashed against Águilas Doradas, losing in Ibagué 0-1, and that is why today he is with the tension of having to seek classification in a place adverse like that of Barranquilla.

However, Tolima clings to its advantage, having 12 points and depending on a draw. So he will enter the Metropolitan field with the place to the final in his pocket and will have to defend it for 90 minutes. The Ibagué team appeals to the memory of their first 4 group games and what they had been doing before with coach David González, that is, the defeat against Águilas is a mole that they do not want to repeat or remember. They will have a loss in weight, in carats: goalkeeper Neto Volpi, who was injured in the previous game and was ruled out.

“We have the conviction, the confidence to play a great game and get a place in the final, that is the goal. There is already a rival in group B and it is up to us to do our job,” said coach González in the prelude to the match. In turn, the defender Marlon Torres He expressed: “We are calm, but not confident. We have been doing a great job and the last game is not going to take that away from us. “We are going to go out and win in Barranquilla,” he said.

Junior, for his part, is grown, motivated and excited. When it seemed that perhaps he was not going to find the strength to win the group, he shook himself, the results were given to him, and today he is with 10 points, in the middle of the fight, and although he is two points behind and the only thing he can do is win, he has their favor, their powerful home team, closing in their stadium, the worst scenario for the vinotinto club.

“We are close to achieving our first objective. Now everything depends on us, we must play a good game and we face a great rival that has been doing things well,” said attacker Carlos Bacca at a press conference. Bacca is one of the campaign managers of the coastal team, in charge, with his goals, of having him in these instances, alive and dreaming of the final.

Junior and Tolima arrive at the key match, one of the two will claim victory and go for the star.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

