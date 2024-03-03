Just as happened earlier this Saturday with Millonarios and América, two other greats of Colombian soccer, Junior de Barranquilla and Atlético Nacional still have not added three in the 2024-I League. Both teams increased their winless streak to five dates.

No matter how much both teams tried to win, the game ended tied 0-0 and it was a point that was of little use to both, although in the case of Nacional it is more complex, because it has just announced the new coaching staff, headed by the Uruguayan Pablo Repetto.

Despite the tie, the one who tried to score the most was the local Junior, who, motivated in front of his fans, was able to score the first, but they failed to score with Luis González and Carlos Bacca in those first minutes.

However, Junior suffered 'Cariaco''s injury: a broken collarbone took him out of the game and it was a hard blow for his team, although Roberto Hinojosa, his replacement, entered the field of play well, managing to create dangerous chances.

Nacional also had its chances and was able to get closer through Pablo Ceppelini and Robert Mejía, but they were unable to achieve the goal. And Junior claimed a penalty for an alleged foul by Harlen Castillo against Walmer Pacheco.

In the second half, both teams continued in a back-and-forth game, in which they always looked for the rival goal, although it was Junior who was able to open the scoring, butThe VAR decided to annul a goal by Didier Moreno due to offside by Carlos Bacca.

Likewise, Harlen Castillo was a figure in Nacional by taking several dangerous balls that could have ended in a goal, with Carlos Bacca, Homer Martínez and Gabriel Fuentes being the ones who ended up taking to save his team.

Due to the misfortune of the match, Junior and Nacional suffered a short game in which referee Duarte decided to sanction several players for continuous fouls, so the scoring opportunities were not so clear.

In the last ten minutes the coaches made changes, but Junior was where they were most drastic, as Arturo Reyes took out Hinojosa and Bacca, two of the players who were creating the most danger.

After these changes, Junior lost weight in the offensive zone, while Nacional had a different look, as they handled the ball better and tried to arrive more continuously.

Junior began to play with long balls to be able to get close to Nacional's goal and thus take advantage of Marco Pérez's speed, but it did not end up being the formula to reach the winning goal.

Finally, the match was tied without goals, being an unimportant result for both, since Junior added 15 points, he is still at eight, but it is worrying that he has not won for four games, while Nacional reached nine points and is in 16th position. .

