Junior and National This Sunday they left a great soccer match that ended with a 1-1 draw at the Metropolitan stadium. The local goal was from Carlos Bacca while the discount was from Álvaro Angulo.

In the first half, the local team would be in charge of having the first clear chance of the game. Deiber Caicedo received a cross from the right and finished off with a header, but Kevin Mier avoided the red and white goal.

However, Junior continued to press and in the 13th minute, after a foul Dorlan Pabon on José Enamorado in the area, Carlos Bacca would put the first for those led by Arturo Reyes from the penalty spot.

Nacional was not far behind and three minutes later they equalized the match thanks to Álvaro Angulo who went with the ball, crossed the middle of the field and when he saw that no one was pressuring him he took a shot from the edge of the area that he could not save. Jefferson Martinez.

No more goals

At around 18′, the visitors almost took the lead on the scoreboard with Pabón who tried from mid-range, but his shot hit the crossbar.

At 34′, Junior returned to the fray with Enamorado who also wanted to try from outside the area, but goalkeeper Mier responded in a great way to the winger’s shot.

The last of this vibrant half was from Pabón again from the middle distance route. In this case, goalkeeper Martínez left the rebound which was left to Óscar Perea who took a very soft shot into the hands of the Junior goalkeeper.

For the second half, both teams calmed down and there would be no big actions in the first minutes.

The first clear shot in this half would be from Andrés Román who took an accurate shot into the hands of Martínez who responded in a great way.

We would have to wait until 67′ to see another important chance. It would be from Junior with Andrey Estupiñán who took a shot from medium distance, but the ball barely passed one side of the rival goal.

Around 84, Junior came close again with Léider Berrío in a soft shot that went straight into Mier’s hands. In the end, both teams were left with ten due to the expulsions of Estupiñán and Angulo.

It should be noted that Nacional is third with 21 points while Junior is eighth with 17 points.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

More sports news