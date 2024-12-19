Good news comes from Azerbaijan for Sevilla FC. The Qarabag technician, Gurban Gurbanov, has admitted that Juninho asked him not to participate in the match that this Thursday the team played against Shamakhi. The striker coveted by Víctor Orta is very interested in accepting the Sevilla offer and he will do everything he can to make the deal close. Qarabag does not want its star player to leave in January, but the Brazilian is confident he can make the jump to the Spanish league.

This was revealed by Gubanov in statements collected by report.az. The coach explained that the forward admitted to him that he was not in mental condition to participate in the duel against Shamakhi, corresponding to a postponed match of the azerbaijani league: «Juninho He was very happy when he heard Sevilla’s offer. “I thank the player for his sincere behavior.”

Furthermore, Gurbanov was concerned about the possibility of the Brazilian leaving his team imminently: «His departure can cause us problems like any other player. Because newcomers have adaptation problems. It’s good to receive an offer from a club like Sevilla. “Negotiations are currently ongoing.”

However, the operation is not as advanced as Sevilla and Juninho would like, since Qarabag asks for around five million euros. A price that the Sevillistas cannot pay right now, at least, if they also want to bring in winter to Ruben Vargas. Sevilla’s initial proposal was around two million euros, an offer that has risen to three million euros. Orta considers that it is the price that best matches the real value of the player, taking into account that, despite his good data, the league in which he plays is much lower than the Spanish one.









Juninho has a total of ten goals and three assists this season. He is also coming off a great year, in which he scored 31 goals in 50 games in all competitions in 23-24.