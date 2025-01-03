



Juninho Vieira He has rejected Flamengo’s interest in the last few hours and continues to work on becoming a new Sevilla player, and this move could shed light on his landing just when it seemed to get most complicated. And the Brazilian striker had found the interest of his country’s team, very aware of everything that is moving his name in the market, but Juninho has expressed his opinion again in the midst of negotiations to indicate that his desire is to be one of the additions of the winter market but in Seville.

In this way, and despite the five million in cash that Brazilian Flamengo offered Juninho, the Qarabag forward has prioritized his desire to play in Europe in general and in the Sevilla team in particular, which is why he has rejected this offer. which could have been very close to putting his arrival at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium in serious difficulties, something that is getting closer to materializing every day.

The word of the 28-year-old goalscorer himself is becoming a key weapon in conversations regarding the possibility of reinforcing the Nervionense attack, while Sevilla continues to look for a way out. Kelechi Iheanachowho is left out of the cup match in Almería this Saturday due to physical discomfort. So now Juninho’s refusal to join Flamengo brings the player closer to the Sevilla team again, with whom he already had everything agreed regarding his contract, but for which Sevilla continues negotiating with Qarabag to end up sealing the operation definitively. .