Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Brazilian Juninho, legend of the “samba” ball, sent a message to Argentine star Lionel Messi, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires this summer, advice regarding his next destination, at a time when “Al-Barghout” has become wanted in more than one club seeking to contract with him, including the Saudi Crescent. Who offered him a fairytale contract, American Inter Miami, who co-owns veteran Englishman David Beckham, and also Barcelona, ​​his club of his life and his “area of ​​influence”, where officials hope that his legend No. 10 will return to “Catalonia”.

Juninho spoke to the “Routine Burns” program on the “Monte Carlo Sport” network, stressing that he hopes to see Messi in Barcelona next summer.

He said: “Leo” succeeded in everything, and he is the world champion crowned with the “World Cup 2022”. His impact will be bad for the masses who love his art, but he must return to open his heart for love in the club, speak a language other than the language of money, and his contract should be commensurate with the difficult circumstances that Barcelona is going through today, as this is the “best” option.

By preferring Barcelona, ​​Juninho does not intend to show disrespect for the Saudi League, or to underestimate the importance of playing in it. On the contrary, he says: It is a wonderful thing for Messi to go to Saudi Arabia so that we can see exciting “derbys” against his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juninho, the former sports director of Olympique Lyonnais, admits that Xavi Hernandez, the coach of “Barca”, may find it difficult to strike a balance in the team, given the presence of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, but he returned to say that the strong friendship between Xavi and Messi allows the first to ask The second is to sit on the bench if necessary and to keep him for the more important matches.

Juninho said: The certain thing is that Messi enjoys respect and appreciation inside the Barcelona dressing room, and from all the players, management, technical staff and fans, and even the whole city, because no one can do what the “flea” did with “Barca” over more than 15 years.

Veteran French star Jerome Rotten, presenter of the program, agreed with Juninho, that he also prefers Messi’s return to Barcelona, ​​in order to end his football career there by retiring, because he is Barcelona’s spoiled child in whom he grew up and matured, and is no longer just a player who passed through the club, but rather this club is engraved in his heart.

Roten admitted that Messi was looking a little sad being in Paris, noting that Xavi would very much like to find a place for him in the team. Rotten concluded his speech by saying: So all the conditions are available for Messi’s return to Barcelona so that the two parties, “Barca and Leo”, unite within one “cocoon”, although I also hope that he admits that he made a mistake when he left Barcelona for Paris.