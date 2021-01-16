M.on had tried it – when it became clear that such a trip halfway around the world with an entire TV production would probably be an unrealistic idea in times of pandemics, RTL reserved a kind of ruined castle in Wales. The British “jungle camp” took place there in November in a kind of horror-disgust variant, you could have simply recycled the scenery and cockroaches (as usually happens every year with the camp in Australia).

But even this plan had to be canceled in view of travel and quarantine regulations – and so for the 14th season of the annual RTL reality show, only what has been accused of it since the beginning: the staging of a “camp” in a dismal studio in Cologne.

It will run live every evening for two weeks from now on and a new version is supposed to entertain you somehow. The opening sequence introduced the new concept: Instead of living in a jungle camp, the twelve candidates live alternately (three different every three days, more on that later) in a tiny house that is only 18 square meters.

On 18 square meters – only slightly larger than a football goal! – Three candidates each have to cope for three days Source: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius / Photo: TVNOW

Of course, one hopes for stress and arguments, a disgusting factor from the dry toilet with garbage bag. There are also exams that take place in a surprisingly convincing jungle look.

Incidentally, the winner of the entire spectacle wins 50,000 euros – and participation in the “real” jungle camp in 2022.

Even more answers about the opening sequence:

Are the candidates more convincing than you had feared?

Djamila Rowe, Oliver Sanne, Zoe Saip – these are the most famous names from the jungle show cast. This time, not only, as one is used to, falls back on rather unknown Z-celebrities, but also consists almost entirely of self-referential purely pseudo-celebrities from their own casting show exploitation group. So all candidates from formats like “Prince Charming”, “Temptation Island” or “Bachelorette”.

The “What happened to him / her?” Effect that was once experienced with Brigitte Nielsen or Radost Bokel (“Momo”) is completely missing, and the fascination with former stars who wallow in cockroaches (Ailton or Ingrid van Bergen), there are hardly any interesting stories (like from Rainer Langhans or Mathieu Carrière, yes they were all there in Australia). So there remains an entertainment factor through either stupidity, arguments or fascinating behavior.

So far, Mike Heiter’s resemblance to Kevin Trapp, Frank Fussbroich’s crude remarks, Zoe’s screeching (which is sure to keep what was promised of her) have been fascinating. The problem: you haven’t even gotten to know the other candidates because of the strange, new concept.

Can the Cologne edition keep up with the classic jungle camp?

Admittedly, one makes a real effort. Self-deprecatingly takes up everything that could be accused of a Cologne variant, but does not attempt a mere copy of the Australian camp. The whole time it remains unclear why the decision was made that only three candidates live in the tiny house at the same time – and only for three days. So you should look at three candidates for three days, then the next three – and so on.

Why the decision was made remains completely unclear. Wouldn’t there be a lot more group dynamics and potential for arguments if everyone lived in a kind of Big Brother house for a long time? Everyone can withstand a dry toilet and a bit of annoying tightness for three days. Why do you leave the potential for nervous breakdowns and frustration behind? What are the other candidates doing all the time?

There is a double bed, a hammock – and a dry toilet with sawdust, which is only separated from the rest of the house by a curtain Source: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius / Photo: TVNOW

What was like always?

Except for the advertising jingle “Triii-Top – Das Orrrginal”? Daniel Hartwig wears comically cut checked shirts as always, Torsten Legat is also there again as an unnecessary but bizarre sidekick. The dialogues and texts are also written by the tried and tested authors and work very well. And of course: the screaming model! Sarah Knappik, Larissa Marolt, none of them were against the self-proclaimed “sunflower” Zoe Salome Saip. She presented herself confidently and confident of victory before the jungle test (which, by the way, didn’t look so un-Australian!), But then could hardly breathe because of the loud screaming.

Also: Dr. Bob was flown in especially and thus probably brought the biggest celebrity factor to Hürth.

Mike Heiter, Zoe Saip and Frank Fussbroich (from left) in front of a plastic jungle Source: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius / Photo: TVNOW

Was there any interesting gossip?

There were only three people there, two of them had nothing more to report. After all, Mike brings along a breakup, that of Elena Miras. You already know: The one from the summer house 2019. She always yelled at him, he was the nicest person in the world who endured everything. Similar to Zoe in the jungle test. They are now apart because, according to Mike euphemistically and diplomatically, “the wavelength” was not right. His new girlfriend Laura Morante is not just a hairdresser, she’s a master, says Mike proudly in the Tiny House. As a reality TV expert, Laura is better known from the TV Now dating show “Are You The One”, in which she was looking for fame and couldn’t find a partner. The best thing about Laura, however, is that she “looks” at Mike, that he is sad when he “looks sad” – currently whenever someone asks him a question about Elena. In the next three days she will probably see a lot of sadness.

Conclusion on the premiere?

Please no more looking back, you can also save the studio guests from Melanie Müller to Julian FM Stoeckel. The concept remained unclear until the end, from the groups of three, somehow and at some point eight semi-finalists should be determined how, why, what happens then – who knows? During the live show there were almost no live pictures of the candidates, but a lot of unnecessary filler material. Sure, there are only three candidates and no jungle. But at least there would have been more candidates!

Hand on heart – how many of the candidates did you know? Compare yourself on Instagram with our trash TV community!