There are things you can set your watch by. At the end of a church service, a collection is taken, Borussia Dortmund messes up crucial key matches, Friedrich Merz wants to become chancellor, from February onwards Heidi Klum is looking for models on TV, on Saturdays the 10,000 most miserable drivers in the country gather in IKEA car parks – and in the jungle camp every vain trifle is dragged along the boulevard of broadcast time with great commitment for days on end.