Das Moderationsduo aus Jan Köppen (den ich jahrelang für den Sänger der Band Revolverheld gehalten habe und der sich eine Frisur mit Franjo Pooth teilt) und Sonja Zietlow hingegen verfügt über die Hochschulreife. Okay, Zietlow erwarb sie in Nordrhein-Westfalen, Köppen in Hessen. Wenn man also Markus Söder fragt, hat das Köppen/Zietlow-Abi in Bayern etwa den Stellenwert eines Seepferdchens, aber zumindest Zietlow gilt mit einem Intelligenzquotienten von 132 sogar amtlich als hochbegabt. Sollte es mit der Moderatorinnen-Karriere eines Tages bergab gehen, wäre sie immer noch die Idealbesetzung ein neues RTL-Sensationsformat: „Bauer sucht Schlau“. Heute widmen wir uns aber pflichtbewusst zunächst den anderen 132 Intelligenzquotientspunkten, die am Sommer-Special teilnehmen, nämlich den 13 Kandidaten:

Giulia Siegel

The multi-talented Julia Siegel, born in 1974, is a model, DJ, TV presenter, actress, TV personality and entrepreneur, and has more jobs (6) than children (3). A rarity in the reality TV industry. For evidence, google “The Wollnys”. As a teenager, Julia was often confused with ESC winner Nicole. Not because of her outstanding singing voice, but because she regularly appeared in Munich’s chic circles with music producer Ralph Siegel. No coincidence: Ralph Siegel is Julia Siegel’s father. The man who wrote hits for Marianne Rosenberg, Peter Alexander, Roy Black, Costa Cordalis, Rex Gildo, Karel Gott, Heino, Michael Holm, Udo Jürgens and Roland Kaiser – and of course Nicole’s hit “Ein bisschen Frieden”. The proximity to Jungle Camp Julia/Giulia was born with this. Almost a quarter of these artists were also guests at the kangaroo testicle eating contest in the Australian jungle. Including the first jungle king, Costa Cordalis.

Sarah Knappik

The reality TV icon, who became famous through Heidi Klum’s model assessment center, grew up in the celebrity stronghold of Bochum-Linden, in close proximity to Leon Goretzka, the Heidi Klum of football professionals. In 2011, Knappik had to stop her appearance in the jungle camp after several other candidates threatened to quit immediately if she didn’t. For Knappik, however, it was a biblical success: “I split the audience like Moses split the sea.” Horror film fans have been wondering ever since whether Knappik split the audience lengthways or crossways. Crossways would mean that the brain could possibly continue to function for a while, but lengthways would only be enough for the jungle camp at most. There are no police reports on this.

Georgina Fleur

The Heidelberg native, who became rich through the Fleur de Sel named after her, is a classic audience favorite. IBES fans love her so much that Fleur even managed to set a record during her participation in the jungle in 2013: she was chosen for the jungle test seven times in a row. However, like many things in her life, this record did not last very long. Just one jungle edition later, the audience tribunal sent Larissa Marolt on a star hunt eight times in a row.

Winfried Glatzeder

The actor, who is often referred to by quality media as the “Belmondo of the East” due to his GDR film career, was born in 1945 in Sopot, Poland. After several applications to be released from GDR citizenship, Glatzeder was finally allowed to emigrate to the Federal Republic in 1982. Here he became known primarily through the blockbuster “Sonnenallee”. A film dedicated to the history of a street in Neukölln before it became the unofficial cheerleading academy for Hamas fans.

Mola Adebisi

The presenter, who grew up in Solingen, became known as Captain Mola on the TV channel VIVA, but has little contact with ships. Adebisi’s closest professional ties to water are through two catering businesses that he runs in Duisburg’s outdoor swimming pools. A big advantage for the jungle camp: he knows his way around mediocre food in the open air.

David Ortega

It is unclear why the Dortmund scripted reality actor (“Cologne 50667”) is considered a jungle legend. Giselle Oppermann, Marc Terenzi, Ross Anthony, Patricia Blanco, Menderes Bağcı, Julian FM Stoeckel, Nadja Abd el Farrag and Désirée Nick probably didn’t have time. But Ortega now looks like Jesus. And you can always use someone who sacrifices themselves for the group.

Thorsten Legat

Since his cult appearance at the “Kasalla” festival in 2016, Legat has been an integral part of the RTL family. He appears so often in IBES accompanying reports that one can assume he now lives in the “The Hour After” studio. Apparently nobody at RTL wants to throw him out. Understandable, because Legat is known to be quick-tempered. His record of dubious disputes is endless. My favorite episode took place in 2007 in a fast food chain parking lot in Remscheid. Legat got into an argument with a group of young people and reacted to the argument as any normal citizen would: he drew a samurai sword.

Squad Loth

In addition to nude photos in the culture magazine “Penthouse”, countless TV appearances and forays into politics (as women’s representative! I swear, I’m not making this up!), Loth was even a discotheque owner. The following quote is said to have come from her: “Books are like friends, you have them, but you don’t read them”. So it was only logical that she hosted a literature show called “Lotheratur”.

Hanka Rackwitz

The TV estate agent lives in a moated castle and says she has a “phobia of never shaking hands with anyone or touching door handles.” First-class conditions for the camp. Especially for the jungle toilet, which she will share with twelve roommates.

Elena Miras

The Swiss-born “Love Island” winner worked for a telephone company in Bern before her career as a rabble-rouser celebrity. Perhaps that’s why she considers herself a communications talent. Things were going well for the TV riot police officer until her appearance on “Sommerhaus der Stars”. Looking back, she says: “The Sommerhaus destroyed me!” It was only logical, then, to immediately place herself back in the healing hands of a protective RTL celebrity format. She won’t be there at the start, by the way. RTL has developed a “secret plan” for her later move in. It is so secret that only the country’s tabloid magazines know about it. As an investigative rumor-monger, I would like to briefly remind you at this point: Jan Köppen will also be missing at the beginning. So, causal connection?

Daniela Buechner

The full-time widow received twelve nominations for her first appearance in the jungle, making her statistically the most unpopular candidate in IBES history. Today she appears to have changed her ways. Even Sonja Zietlow (“Why does this catastrophic woman have to get so much airtime?”) recognizes this: “She looks phenomenal and behaves properly, I can only say: flawless.” The first character makeover took place before the anniversary episode even started.

Eric Stehfest

The dental model from Leipzig was awake for nine days and was so tired afterwards that he reflexively banned crystal meth from his daily consumption routine. A good decision, because since then he has been touring clean on cult formats such as “Let’s Dance” and “Grill den Henssler”. One of the greatest hopes of the IBES fan community is that he will spot knights from times gone by at the bathing lake in the camp.

Gigi Birofio

The half-Italian intellectual was born in Bietigheim-Bissingen, the headquarters of Porsche Germany. He has consequently bought himself a Corvette. It mostly stays in the garage, because Birofio regularly loses his driving license. At his debut in the jungle last year, he exchanged his status as a team player for a slice of cold pizza Margherita. As for the luxury item that every candidate is allowed to take to the camp, Birofio chose tanning spray. Extremely far-sighted when you are going to be sitting outside under the South African sun for two weeks. His biggest fear is that he will end up in the idiot test after his next driving license is revoked. He is now moving to the jungle camp as a training camp for this.