After fourteen days, Kim Virginia has to leave the camp. Your luxury item Mike can stay. Unlike the other feel-good items. After numerous rule violations, RTL takes everything away from the candidates.

Kim Virginia tells Mike that his facial features have changed because he has lost so much weight. He sees the cause somewhere else: “But it's not the jungle, it's the stress from your direction.” Image: RTL

DGermany has woken up. The democracy in action has sent an impressive sign of life. Hundreds of thousands of people on the streets of the republic agree: no one is calling for jungle cabalist Kim Virginia. After 14 agonizing days of cheerful scheming, the “Bachelor” dud, suffering from fanatical ex-boyfriend mania, is prematurely rationalized away by the audience.

After she was able to surprisingly jump off the brink of her long-awaited early retirement the day before, the revision fell through early on Friday morning: Kim Virginia, the penis volume expert with cheerful hallucinations, is moving from FC Mike to VfL on the last day of the transfer window Ciao.