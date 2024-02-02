Friday, February 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Jungle camp 2024: Kim Virginia has to go

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Jungle camp 2024: Kim Virginia has to go


Kim Virginia tells Mike that his facial features have changed because he has lost so much weight. He sees the cause somewhere else: “But it's not the jungle, it's the stress from your direction.”
Image: RTL

After fourteen days, Kim Virginia has to leave the camp. Your luxury item Mike can stay. Unlike the other feel-good items. After numerous rule violations, RTL takes everything away from the candidates.

DGermany has woken up. The democracy in action has sent an impressive sign of life. Hundreds of thousands of people on the streets of the republic agree: no one is calling for jungle cabalist Kim Virginia. After 14 agonizing days of cheerful scheming, the “Bachelor” dud, suffering from fanatical ex-boyfriend mania, is prematurely rationalized away by the audience.

After she was able to surprisingly jump off the brink of her long-awaited early retirement the day before, the revision fell through early on Friday morning: Kim Virginia, the penis volume expert with cheerful hallucinations, is moving from FC Mike to VfL on the last day of the transfer window Ciao.

See also  Apple Mac Studio and Display: From the Message of Abundance

#Jungle #camp #Kim #Virginia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts