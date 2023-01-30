EFirst came the crown and then the tears: the make-up artist and reality TV candidate Djamila Rowe won the RTL jungle camp 2023. The 55-year-old, who only got a place in the format indirectly, received the most viewer votes in the final of “I’m a star – get me out of here!” on Monday night. Her two male final competitors – singer Lucas Cordalis and reality actor Gigi Birofio – were left behind.

Rowe, who also brought in the not to be scoffed at in prize money of 100,000 euros, could hardly believe her luck at first. The tears rolled down and a real handkerchief was not to be found. “I’m really overwhelmed,” she admitted. In her first speech as the queen of the jungle, she confidently thanked everyone who had supported her. “Who recognized my true soul and didn’t just pay attention to externals. Who saw what kind of person I really am.”

Rowe took Breadrogge’s place

Rowe was presented as a candidate just before the start of the show about two weeks ago, and her name was not on the original list of participants. To a certain extent, she took the place of actor Martin Semmelrogge (“Das Boot”), who, according to RTL, was not allowed to enter Australia. In recent years, Rowe has repeatedly haunted various reality formats.

As the queen of the jungle, the 55-year-old follows in the footsteps of jungle majesties such as Costa Cordalis, Brigitte Nielsen and Ingrid van Bergen. Her immediate predecessor in office was reality TV contestant Filip Pavlovic.