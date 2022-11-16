When a reference to a series is searched in Google and it is verified that there is hardly any, and concise, criticism, suspicions are raised about its quality or, failing that, about its popularity. It is what happens with jungleon Amazon Prime Video, a series that, on the other hand, is surprising.

Of course, the synopsis offered by the platform can clarify this absence of comments somewhat: “jungle follows a group of young rappers in the city of London, UK, as they struggle to find their own identity on the streets. through music drill, grime and rap, fiction tells the story of different protagonists”. If the story is told through music drill, grime and rap, it is likely that its creators, Junior Okoli and Chas Appeti, sought the appreciation of the youngest and it is known that they are not very conducive to writing, except in mobile messages.

But the truth is that the series has an interest, and a quality, that transcends the merely musical: it is a plausible portrait of marginalized youth who survive as best they can, that is, through drug trafficking and the violence that it entails, in a society that for a long time has stimulated consumption and glorified those who have the most, and this in a London far from the tourist clichés and in which modern and luxurious neighborhoods coexist with the miserable and dilapidated of the underprivileged. And if rap, indeed, is an essential part of the series, so is the harshness with which drug addiction is treated. jungle It shows with honest reality the daily life of those who find no other way out than to escape or deal with what makes it possible.

