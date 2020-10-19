A.On the weekend, the Junge Union (JU) invited the three CDU presidential candidates Armin Laschet, Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen to an event at which JU members could ask questions from home in a Corona-fair manner. An important signal for Chairman Tilman Kuban (CDU).

WORLD: Mr Kuban, the Junge Union (JU) showed at the weekend at the “pitch” event with the three CDU presidential candidates that it can do digital avant-garde. Are you surprised by the positive response?

Tilman Kuban: It makes me proud because I have a clear goal: I want the JU to be the most digital and innovative youth organization in Europe and I am very happy that the “pitch” went so well. Now we are already working on the next formats: a Germany Day with the first completely digital election of a political youth organization in Germany.

“I imagine that we are shaping a modern conservatism” Source: Bertold Fabricius

In other countries, entire national parliaments are elected purely digitally. Germany is very far behind. You don’t pick up the young generation by having the chairman hold an hour monologue in the tavern.

WORLD: What are your expectations of the next chairman, whoever it will be? The CDU was always conservative, others would say: in parts also honest and snore-nosed.

also read

Kuban: I expect that we will shape digitization and not suffer it. We’re talking about home office regulations, and some of them just say no. My approach would be no legal regulations, but a clear appeal: By the end of 2021, employers and employees should create regulations themselves, individually tailored to the company and workplace.

Where does it make sense to work from home for less than 23 days and where more than 25 days? Pushing digital education – for example with a national school cloud – is the task of the CDU. We’re far too unambitious about that.

WORLD: The three candidates don’t stand out on the subject, do they?

Candidates show at the Junge Union It is still unclear who will lead the CDU as head of the next election campaign. The three candidates Röttgen, Merz and Laschet came together at the Junge Union. The youth organization wants to make a recommendation soon. Source: WELT / Victoria Schulte

Kuban: I would have liked to see stronger impulses. But I thought it was good that they joined our call for a digital ministry.

WORLD: What will happen to the JU after the chairmanship decision, what is your role in the election year? They are considered more conservative than large parts of the CDU.

Kuban: In terms of content, I imagine that we are shaping modern conservatism. We all live faster and more mobile, at the same time we want a home from friends and family as an anchor. At the same time, we are open to high-tech, innovation and digitization. Home and high-tech is not a contradiction, but a new political offer.

also read Laschet’s corona management

WORLD: Do you envy the punch of the Green Youth, who do a lot together with climate protection activists? If you’re mean, you could also say: Habeck and Baerbock can only charge properly in consultation with Luisa Neubauer from Fridays for Future.

Kuban: Last weekend we showed that the CDU should listen to us very carefully when it comes to the question of modern communication and digitization. Last year, the debate about the Rezo video showed that we had to get better. We don’t have to chase anyone who shouts louder than others, but make our own offers.

We don’t want to leave this decade to the scare-mongers from the right, who believe that Germany is going under because refugees come to us. And we don’t want to leave it to the scare-mongers from the left, who believe that Germany will go under because we are doing too little for the climate. Go forward with courage and confidence. This is my approach.

WORLD: Again: What do Green Youth and Fridays for Future achieve communicatively impress you?

also read Clearing in the Dannenröder forest

Kuban: Fridays for Future has put an issue back on the agenda that has not been on the political agenda for a long time. We all agree that we need to do more. Whether it’s clear, but there are different answers to how: My generation wants to charge their smartphone twice a day, come to the warm apartment in the evening and watch Netflix, and after the pandemic travel the whole world and get to know new cultures.

We as the Junge Union want to make this possible and use innovations to ensure that the first CO 2 -free plane takes off from Germany and we create an energy transition. The others want to restrict and prohibit.

WORLD: How did you find Habeck and Baerbock’s declaration of love for black-green in the “Time”?

also read

Kuban: I do not believe in speculating before elections which coalition you want afterwards. It is our job to advertise that we have a clear policy offer as a Union. Until election day I will fight for every vote for the CDU and CSU.

WORLD: But black-green is still the most likely coalition in the room. How do you get Greens like Winfried Kretschmann on one side with radical left-wing Green Youth so that it can work?

Kuban: I have already said in WELT that parts of the Green Youth have a problem with our constitution. And when I look at what went on with the evacuation of the “Liebig 34” house in Berlin and how the Green District Mayor or local Green MPs acted there, then parts of the Greens have a fundamental problem with the rule of law.

Are you on the side of the rule of law and the police officers who defend it, or are you more sympathetic to the lawbreakers? The Greens have to answer that themselves. But their ability to form a coalition also depends on it.

“I want us to get more young women excited about our work. But not because they are women, but because they are good ” Source: Bertold Fabricius

WORLD: What about diversity: Merkel has repeatedly criticized the lack of women. Is the JU a too West German, male, white shop?

Kuban: One thing is clear to me: I want the number of women on the JU federal board to increase significantly in the next election on November 29th. My goal is for us to get to 35 to 40 percent. We have a lot of great young women. And I want us to get more young women excited about our work. Not because they are women, but because they are good.

WORLD: What about East German and a migration background?

also read

Kuban: We have almost 10,000 members in East Germany. Certainly less than in the west, but nonetheless there are a lot of great personalities. Philipp Amthor has been involved in the Junge Union there for years. Others have also come to state parliaments or the Bundestag through the JU in recent years.

So we don’t have to hide there. Even if you can always get a little better. This also applies to young people with a migration background.

Groko is a “syndicate from Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04” The heads of the youth organizations of the Union and SPD have called for more differentiation between the popular parties. Juso chairman Kevin Kühnert thinks that the culture of debate has slipped away after the strong influx of refugees in 2015. Source: WELT / David Schafbuch

WORLD: Politicians and journalists are social media junkies. Your three “follow” tips, please, which are neither in the CDU nor the CSU?

Kuban: Christian Lindner on Instagram, Cem Özdemir on Facebook and Kevin Kühnert on Twitter, so that everyone knows again where the differences are in the GroKo.