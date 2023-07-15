Home page politics

The Junge Union considers the “green zeitgeist” to be the cause of many problems in Germany. Nevertheless, the JU boss calls for a new error culture in the Union.

Berlin – The AfD is currently on everyone’s lips. The party has been up to 20 percent in polls for weeks. Some observers as well as politicians see this as a sign that many people in Germany are dissatisfied with the federal government. Even the chairman of the Junge Union, Johannes Winkel, does not believe that a majority of AfD supporters are actually convinced of the party.

Rather, a vote for the AfD is a protest against the government’s policies, Winkel said in an interview with the newspaper World. In his opinion, the CDU is still assigned to the government in the broadest sense “by people’s gut feeling”. In order to regain lost trust, the Union must admit mistakes and need a “modern error culture”.

The federal chairman of the Junge Union Johannes Winkel. © IMAGO/dts news agency

Errors of the CDU and “green zeitgeist” to blame for the AfD high in the polls?

When asked what mistakes his party made, Winkel said: “Even under the leadership of the CDU, politics was sometimes made in the spirit of the green spirit of the time. At the moment we see that this green zeitgeist is responsible for many problems in this country, starting with the industry to the unresolved management of migration.” Specifically, he named the phasing out of nuclear energy instead of turning away from coal.

According to the head of the Junge Union, he understands a culture of error as letting go of one’s own wrong decisions. This is necessary in order to be able to attack again credibly. Winkel also made it clear that the AfD was the main enemy of the CDU. Party leader Friedrich Merz has already emphasized this several times. Merz had recently attracted criticism when he declared the Greens to be the “main opponent” in the federal government – shortly after the election success of the AfD candidate in the district election in the Thuringian district of Sonneberg.

Junge Union continues to rule out cooperation with the Left Party

The AfD is particularly strong in many eastern German states. The soaring tide of the right-wing extremist party has apparently caused many members of the Union to rethink. According to a recent poll, a majority can imagine working with the Left Party in eastern Germany to prevent an AfD in government responsibility – contrary to the official party line.

Young Union boss Winkel doesn’t think much of it: “If we do that, we’ll betray everything that generations of Union politicians have successfully fought for in our country.” And further: “That would mean the end of the CDU in the East. People know what happened in Hohenschönhausen.” The left is against NATO, stands with Russia in foreign policy and wants to overturn the social market economy. That is not compatible with the principles of the Union, according to Winkel.