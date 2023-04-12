South Korea.- This Tuesday, April 11, the sensitive death of the famous Korean actress, Jung Chae Yul at 26 years old.

The model is also well known for her participation in the film, ‘Zombie Detective‘.

Until now, the reason for the death of south korean actressbut it was his agency, ‘Management S‘who confirmed the sad news that he lost his life.

“Jung Chae Yul always worked hard to be a good actress, we wish that she can rest in peace in a quiet place,” the agency wrote in a statement.

In addition, the company also reported that funeral services will be conducted private, since it will only have the presence of relatives close to Chae Yul, so the last goodbye will not be open to the public.

It should be noted that the successful actress was recording ‘Wedding Impossible‘, but the production stopped everything so that the cast members can process the sad news of the loss of Jung Chae Yul.

“We express deep condolences to the family. Future filming activities will be scheduled after internal coordination,” revealed one of the spokespersons for the management team.