The Juneteenth – annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the country – becomes a federal holiday in the United States. This was possible after the decree signed by President Joe Biden and voted by Congress, with 415 yes and 14 no.

Juneteenth (from June, june, and nineteen, nineteenth) is a memorial to the end of slavery in the country. On this date, in fact, in 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced to the slaves that the civil war was over and slavery abolished, so they were free people. Juneteenth, celebrated for more than 150 years especially within the African American community, had been talked a lot in 2020, following the protests triggered by the George Floyd’s death.

The law will take effect immediately and therefore this year will already be a federal holiday. Juneteenth is the first new federal holiday decided in the United States since the decision to establish Martin Luther King Day in 1983. Since June 19th is a Saturday this year, it has already been announced that many federal employees will be able to celebrate the anniversary on Friday June 18th.

“I have only been president for a few months”; commented Biden signing the law that makes Juneteenth a national holiday, “but I think that, for me, this will remain one of my greatest honors as president”.