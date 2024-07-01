The car market in Italy is booming again: the incentives can be felt. In fact, in the month of June, 160,046 cars were registered with an increase of 15% compared to the same month of 2023. This means that in the first six months there is an increase of 5.3% on January-June of 2023, but a decrease 18.2% on pre-pandemic levels, i.e. on 2019.

The boost due to electric cars

The good result in June is due exclusively to the registrations of electric cars thanks to the generous incentives launched by the Government and made available to the public starting from June 3. These incentives for electric cars have been particularly appreciated by the public, also because they reach a maximum of 13,750 euros, which is a figure more than half the price of the cheapest electric cars currently offered on the Italian market.

The analysis of the Promotor Study Centre

“The good result in June – explains the Centro Studi Promotor – is due exclusively to the registrations of electric cars thanks to the generous incentives launched by the government, appreciated by the public also because they reach up to a maximum of 13,750 euros, a figure more than half the price of the cheapest electric cars offered on the Italian market”. The CSP recalls that “23% of the allocation for hybrid cars and 45% of the allocation for traditional cars with emissions from 61 to 135 grams of CO2 per kilometre are still available for a total of 247 million” and maintains that these resources should be used to refinance the incentives for electric cars”, also because the outlook for the coming months “is not positive”.

“It is clear – observes Gian Primo Quagliano, president of the CSP – that the car market must deal with two needs. The first is to correctly exploit the incentives lever and the second is to adopt structural measures to relaunch demand. It is intolerable that registrations remain at levels lower than 1/5 compared to 2019 with the consequence of not ensuring the replacement of the circulating fleet that continues to age with heavy consequences both on the environment and, above all, on traffic safety”.

The incentive strategy

The long-awaited acceleration of the registrations of electric cars”, comments Salvatore Saladino, Country Manager of Dataforce Italia, “i.e. being able to finally pull the many suspended contracts out of the drawer to be able to link them to the state incentive, has occurred and has given these results : 13,285 registrations compared to 6,155 in the same month last year. But this data simply means the realignment of sales volumes to those of the first half of 2023 and a share that still does not reach 4%, even if at the end of the year we expect a closing at 70,000 registrations and a share of 4.4% higher than just 0.2 points compared to that of 2023. In short, incentives well spent…”.

Dealers in difficulty

«The sudden exhaustion of the 201 million allocated for the Ecobonus 0-20 g/km CO2 emission band caused a lot of surprise among the dealers, as only a small number (8% according to an internal survey of the Federation) were able fully satisfy orders for electric cars in the portfolio, while on average around 33% of buyers interested in purchasing a BEV car were left without incentives”, declares Massimo Artusi, the President of Federauto, the Federation of car dealers.

«During a recent meeting held at MIMIT, we asked, in addition to a refinancing of the band with the lowest emissions limited to citizens, for an in-depth analysis of what happened on 3 June, the opening day of the platform for entering reservations , to understand a very unusual phenomenon for the Italian market, especially in light of the dynamics observed so far.”

The analysis on the segments of the Unrae

Among fuels, in June the petrol engine, although growing in volume, lost 1.9

points and stops at 26.5% share, 30.2% cumulatively (+2.4 pp). Diesel yields over 1/5 of

volumes and drops by 5.7 points to 12.8% share in the month and to 14.6% in the first half of the year (-4.8 pp).

LPG is experiencing sustained growth, rising in June to 10.1% of the total (+1.7 pp) and to 9.1% in January-June (+0.2 pp), methane with 77 units does not even reach 0, 1% of the market in the month, while maintaining this share cumulatively. Hybrid cars covered 38.7% of the share in the month and 38.9% in the 6 months (+3.9 pp and +3.6 pp respectively), with 11.1% for the “full” hybrid and

27.6% for “mild” hybrids in June. As anticipated, BEV cars are growing strongly, thanks to

incentives and ready-to-deliver cars, rise to 8.3% share (+3.9 pp and 3.9% in

January-June), PHEVs decline by 1.9 points compared to a year ago, to 3.5% (3.3% in

semester).