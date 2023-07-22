National air market handled 7.2 million passengers and shows signs of recovery; data are from Anac

A anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) reported this Friday (July 21, 2023) that the month of June 2023 registered 7.2 million passengers on domestic flights. This is the sector’s best result in the 6th month of the year since 2015.

The volume of customers indicates a recovery in the domestic airline industry, which faced severe downturns during the Covid-19 pandemic. The number represents a growth of 4.1% compared to the same period in 2019, the last year before the pandemic.

The demand for domestic flights in June 2023 was 7.5% higher than that registered in June 2019. The supply of seats was 11.5% higher compared to the same period in 2019.

The airline that had the largest share in the national air market was Latam, with 38.6% of the total. Next are Gol and Azul, with 31.3% and 29.5% of participation, respectively.

In the cargo transport sector, the month of June totaled 35,200 tons, 4.7% more than the last pre-pandemic June.

Accumulated for the year, the number of travelers in the domestic market reached 43.8 million, up 15% compared to the 1st half of 2022.

International market

Regarding international flights, the demand and supply of seats remain below the June 2019 indexes, down 11.3% and 12.5%, respectively, compared to the pre-pandemic period.

The number of passengers transported was 1.6 million, 84.3% of the movement in June 2019. In the first 6 months of the year, the number of travelers totaled 9.7 million.

In international cargo transport, there was a 9.5% increase in the index when compared to the same period in 2019.