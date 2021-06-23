In Moscow, the June heat broke the record in 1901 for the first year, when the temperature in the capital showed +34.8. This was announced on Wednesday, June 23, at the Moscow Meteorological Bureau.

“Today the absolute record of the June heat wave in Moscow, set on June 21, 1901, was broken (34.7). The previous maximum is blocked by 0.1 degrees, this is the final data of the meteorological station at VDNKh “, – quotes”Interfax»A representative of the meteorological office.

It is specified that the history of instrumental observations of the weather in the capital totals 142 years, but such a heat since 1879 in Moscow, as the source noted, has not yet been observed.

On Wednesday, in Moscow and the Moscow region, the “orange” level of weather hazard was extended until June 24 due to the heat. The high temperature warning for weather forecasters will be in effect until Thursday 12:00.

As noted in the Hydrometeorological Center, the average daily temperature will be higher than normal by 7-10 degrees.

It was also reported that on Thursday, June 24, the air in the capital will warm up to +37 degrees. Intermittent showers are not expected until Saturday.