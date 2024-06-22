Northeast should be the region with the most participants; data are from the Ministry of Tourism

More than 21.6 million people are expected to attend the traditional June festivities across Brazil in 2024. Saint John’s Day is celebrated on June 24, but the entire month is marked by June festivities. The data are from Ministry of Tourismwith information from state and municipal Tourism departments.

The Northeast should be the region with the most attendance at the June festivities. In Caruaru (PE), the “arraiá” has already started and will last 72 days. More than 4 million people are expected, according to the local city hall, injecting around R$700 million into the city’s economy. In Petrolina (PE), the expectation is that the June cycle will bring together more than 800 thousand people and bring R$300 million to the local economy.

Campina Grande (PB) must have more than 3 million people. In Bahia, the party is expected to attract 1.5 million people. Among the most popular destinations are the Bahian municipalities of Amargosa, Santo Antônio de Jesus, Cachoeira, Ibicuí, Senhor do Bonfim and Irecê.

In the Southeast, the government of Minas Gerais expects a tourist movement of approximately 3 million people – which would represent an increase of 20% compared to 2023, when 2.6 million tourists went to the State in the period.

In São Paulo, more than 300 municipalities are also expected to attract almost half a million people to parties across the state. It can generate R$318.8 million in trips and overnight stays alone.